en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

USDA Extends Lifeline to Producers Amidst Winter Weather Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
USDA Extends Lifeline to Producers Amidst Winter Weather Challenges

As the winter weather intensifies, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) extends a lifeline to agricultural producers, buffering them against the wrath of Mother Nature. The USDA’s meticulously crafted programs are designed to aid farmers and ranchers in preparing for and weathering the storm of adverse winter conditions. These initiatives are particularly beneficial to those involved in livestock and row crops, as well as the more vulnerable citrus crops, which are susceptible to catastrophic losses due to winter tempests.

USDA’s Prompt Reporting and Disaster Assistance Programs

Producers with crop insurance are urged by the USDA to report damages within a 72-hour window and to follow up in writing within 15 days. For those under the coverage of the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP), a Notice of Loss should be filed within 15 days or within 72 hours for hand-harvested crops. The USDA’s disaster assistance programs encompass a broad spectrum, including the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) and the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybee, and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP).

These two programs offer financial reimbursements for the loss of livestock, grazing acres, feed, and forage due to qualifying natural disaster events. The USDA has outlined specific deadlines to file a Notice of Loss for the 2023 and 2024 LIP and ELAP program years.

Restoring Damaged Properties and Providing Financial Aid

The Tree Assistance Program (TAP) provides cost-sharing for the rehabilitation and replanting of orchards and nurseries. Accurate record-keeping is crucial for documenting losses, including time and date-stamped videos or photos of livestock. The Emergency Conservation Program and Emergency Forest Restoration Program provide both financial and technical support to restore damaged properties.

For producers grappling with financial woes, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers emergency and operating loans for diverse needs, including loan servicing options for those unable to meet payment obligations. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) also provides the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for long-term recovery and conservation efforts. Assistance may also be available for emergency animal mortality disposal.

Reaching Out for Help

Producers are advised to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to inquire about the available programs. These programs are a testament to the USDA’s commitment to supporting agricultural producers as they navigate the challenges posed by severe weather conditions. By extending these lifelines, the USDA is not only safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers but also ensuring the resilience of the nation’s agriculture during testing times.

0
Agriculture Disaster United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists
Winter in Ukraine, a tableau of glistening frost and snow-clad fields, is, this year, a testament to the resilience of nature. Despite the deep January frosts, the nation’s winter crops stand unscathed, according to agricultural scientists. This finding dispels concerns over potential damage from harsh weather conditions, underscoring the hardy nature of the crops and
Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
20 mins ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
20 mins ago
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
7 mins ago
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
12 mins ago
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
17 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Latest Headlines
World News
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
57 seconds
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
58 seconds
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
1 min
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
1 min
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
1 min
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
2 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
2 mins
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
20 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
49 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app