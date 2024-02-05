USDA Develops Cold-Weather Kiwi Cultivars: A Game-Changer for U.S. Farming

In a significant stride, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientists have made groundbreaking advancements in the cultivation of kiwi fruits that could redefine the traditional farming practices of this nutritious fruit in the United States.

New Era of Kiwi Fruit Cultivation

Kiwi fruits, renowned for their high content of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and potassium, have always been associated with warmer climates. California, with its balmy weather, has been the primary producer feeding the local market. However, a study initiated by the Agricultural Research Service's Appalachian Fruit Research Service (AFRS) in 1995 has catalyzed a potential revolution in kiwi fruit farming.

Thrive in Cold Climates

After nearly three decades of meticulous research involving second-generation seedlings from Rome, Italy, the AFRS has successfully developed two kiwi fruit cultivars, Tango (female) and Hombre (male), that are capable of enduring the icy Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern winter climates. These cultivars have shown resilience in extreme cold temperatures, producing fruit without the necessity for supplemental irrigation, fertilizer, pesticides, or a warm climate, a feat unimagined in traditional kiwi fruit farming.

Quality and Accessibility

The female Tango cultivar, notable for its high-quality fruit and extended storage duration, is patented and necessitates a licensing agreement for distribution. In contrast, the pollen source, Hombre, is not patented and is publicly accessible. For successful kiwi fruit production, the presence of both Tango and Hombre plants is essential. Limited quantities of budwood or plants are currently available for evaluation.

This scientific breakthrough by the USDA could extend the kiwi growing regions in the U.S., opening a new horizon for producers and nurseries in colder climate conditions. As a result, the kiwi fruit, once confined to warmer climes, may soon be a common sight in the frosty terrains of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states.