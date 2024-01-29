USDA Calls for Board Nominations with an Emphasis on Diversity

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has opened its doors to nominations for the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. State cattle associations, general farm organizations, and importer organizations are being called upon to put forward candidates for board membership. The USDA has set a deadline of February 23, 2024, for the submission of applications.

The Application Process

To be considered for nominating board members, organizations are required to complete the Application for Certification of Organization or Association, also known as LP-25. This form can be procured from the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen's Beef Board webpage. Following the submission of applications, the USDA will review them to determine the certification status of these organizations. It is important to note that organizations already certified do not need to reapply.

Board Composition

The Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board is currently composed of 92 producers and seven importers. Once the applications have been reviewed and processed, the secretary of agriculture will select appointees to the board from the list of nominees put forth by the certified organizations.

Emphasis on Diversity

The AMS has placed a particular emphasis on the diversity of the board. The nomination process aims to reflect the diversity of the industry, encompassing a variety of experiences, production and distribution methods, marketing strategies, and other unique attributes. The policy specifically includes representation from historically underserved communities. An extensive outreach is mandated throughout the nomination process, focusing on inclusivity and consideration of the diversity of the population served, as well as the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the board members to cater to a diverse demographic.