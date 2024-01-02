en English
Agriculture

USDA Announces Loan Interest Rates for January 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
USDA Announces Loan Interest Rates for January 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revealed the loan interest rates for January 2024, effective from January 2, 2024. The rates are set to provide crucial capital to agricultural producers looking to kickstart or expand their farming operations, purchase equipment, construct storage structures, or manage cash flow needs. Notably, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) administers these various loan programs and has urged lenders and borrowers to leverage the flexibilities of these initiatives.

FSA’s Offerings and January 2024 Rates

Through its farm ownership, operating, and emergency loans, the FSA seeks to offer favorable terms to borrowers. In a bid to promote inclusivity, specific funds have been earmarked for underserved producers. For January 2024, the FSA has issued the interest rates for Operating and Ownership loans. Additionally, guaranteed loans are accessible through commercial lenders at rates set by these lenders. For a 30-year fixed-rate loan, the USDA loan interest rate for January 2024 stands at 7.125%.

Tools and Resources for Producers

The FSA has rolled out an online Loan Assistance Tool to guide producers through the loan process. This tool aligns with the agency’s push towards simplifying the loan application process, as applications can now be submitted via the FSA Online Loan Application portal. In a further boost to producers, the FSA offers low-interest loans for on-farm storage facilities, handling equipment, and commodity financing. These loans are designed to assist with cash flow during periods of low market prices and are facilitated through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).

Support for Disaster-Impacted Communities and Discrimination Victims

In addition to its loan programs, the FSA provides support to communities and agricultural producers affected by natural disasters. Importantly, these assistance programs are available even without an official disaster designation. On another front, the USDA continues to accept applications for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program until January 13, 2024. This program caters to those who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021. As a whole, USDA’s initiatives aim to transform America’s food system, promote local and regional food production, ensure fair market practices, improve access to nutritious food, encourage climate-smart practices, boost clean energy in rural America, and ensure equity across the department.

Agriculture United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

