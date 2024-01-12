USDA Announces Discrimination Financial Assistance for Montana Farmers: Apply Before January 13 Deadline

The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently accepting applications for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program, designed to support farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners in Montana. If you experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021, you can apply for assistance until January 13, 2024.

Official Channels for Application

To streamline the application process, the USDA has launched a dedicated website, 22007apply.gov, and a toll-free call center at 1-800-721-0970. Applications can be completed online or via a paper form. However, it is important to note that FSA offices in Montana are not involved in the management of this program and thus are unable to assist with applications. Instead, the USDA is partnering with third-party vendors to ensure the program's effective administration.

Beware of Misinformation and False Claims

The USDA has issued a warning regarding certain law firms and groups spreading misleading information about the application process for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. These groups have reportedly been pressuring individuals into signing retainer agreements or handing over sensitive personal information. To protect applicants, the USDA has made it clear that the official application process is free and does not require the services of a lawyer. They strongly encourage eligible individuals to apply or seek more information about the program through the official channels.