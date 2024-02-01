USD Partners Announces Resignation of CFO Adam Altsuler, Appoints Kyle Schornick as Successor

Adam Altsuler, the long-standing Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for USD Partners (OTCPK:USDP), has stepped down from his role. In his place, the company and its affiliate, US Development Group, have promoted Kyle Schornick to the position of CFO. Despite his resignation, Altsuler will continue to play a significant role within the companies as he assumes a seat on the board of USD Group.

A Strategic Transition

In the wake of Altsuler's resignation, USD Partners and US Development Group have made strategic internal promotions to ensure a seamless transition. The newly appointed CFO, Schornick, is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the role, backed by his industry experience and understanding of the company's operations. Additionally, Amanda Wendell has been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, further strengthening the financial leadership within the organizations.

USD Partners' New Direction

This change in leadership comes at a time when USD Partners is embarking on a new course. The company recently decided to cease its operations as a public reporting company, a move that is expected to offer greater operational flexibility and reduce administrative burdens. While this decision marks a significant shift in the company's business approach, it is believed to be a strategic one that will enable USD Partners to better navigate the evolving market landscape.

A Renewed Customer Contract

Adding to the company's ongoing updates, USD Partners recently announced the renewal of a customer contract at the Hardisty Terminal. This contract renewal is a testament to the company's strong customer relationships and its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient service. As USD Partners moves forward with its new direction and leadership, it continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the face of industry challenges.