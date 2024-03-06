USD Music Department Hosts Dynamic Spring Choral Showcase Featuring Four Choirs

Last weekend, the University of South Dakota's Music Department took center stage with its much-anticipated Spring Choral Showcase.

Advertisment

The event, held on February 25, saw the coming together of the four campus choral groups: Chamber Singers, Symphonic Choir, Jazz Choir, and the Collegium Musicum, each presenting a unique blend of musical genres and styles. The showcase not only highlighted the diverse talents of the students but also underscored the department's ongoing commitment to musical excellence and community engagement.

Unveiling Musical Talents

Among the performers, the Chamber Singers, an a capella choir known for its rigorous audition process, showcased their vocal prowess with a seven-song set. The Symphonic Choir, welcoming both students and community members without audition, joined the vibrant display, emphasizing inclusivity in the arts. The newly formed Jazz Choir offered a fresh perspective on vocal jazz, while the Collegium Musicum, an all-women's choir, delivered a wide-ranging repertoire that captivated the audience.

Advertisment

Behind the Scenes

Maleah Wright, vice president of the Chamber Singers and a participant in both the Symphonic and Jazz Choirs, shed light on the meticulous preparation behind the scenes. Balancing class schedules, personal commitments, and additional department events, such as the Symphony Orchestra's performance, presented logistical challenges. Despite these hurdles, the dedication and passion of the participants shone through, ensuring a seamless and engaging showcase. Wright also teased the Chamber Singers' upcoming spring break tour through Iowa, Missouri, and back to South Dakota, with a special performance anticipated in St. Louis.

Looking Ahead

The Spring Choral Showcase not only marked a significant achievement for the USD Music Department but also set the stage for future endeavors. With a collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra on April 19 and an opera featuring the Chamber Singers at the end of April, the department continues to push the boundaries of musical expression and engagement. The showcase, with its blend of talent, hard work, and community involvement, stands as a testament to the vibrant musical culture thriving at the University of South Dakota.