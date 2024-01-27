USC's DJ Rodman Eyes Victory Over UCLA, His Dream School

In the world of college basketball, dream schools can sometimes become bitter rivals. Such is the case for DJ Rodman, a forward for the USC Trojans, who once yearned to play for the UCLA Bruins. The son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, DJ nurtured a passion for basketball, fueled by dreams of playing for the Bruins. However, he found himself overlooked by UCLA, a slight that has since morphed into a potent motivating force.

The Road to USC

DJ Rodman's journey to USC was not a straightforward one. Initially, he signed with the Washington State Cougars, far from his dream school. After a stint with the Cougars, he transferred to USC, trading the crimson and gray for the cardinal and gold. And while he may not have been courted by the Bruins, his arrival at USC placed him squarely in their crosshairs.

A Burning Desire to Defeat the Bruins

As a redshirt senior, DJ Rodman has one clear ambition: to defeat the UCLA Bruins. In the run-up to a game against UCLA, Rodman shared his feelings candidly. The slight from years ago still resonates, driving him and his team to play with a mentality that they have nothing to lose. His dream of playing for UCLA has been replaced by the desire to beat them on the court, transforming a childhood fantasy into a collegiate competition.

The NCAA Tournament: A Distant Dream?

Both USC and UCLA are considered to have slim chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament this year. But for DJ Rodman and his teammates, the focus remains clear: victory over UCLA. The NCAA Tournament may be a longer shot, but the thrill of defeating a rival, especially one that holds such a personal significance, can be a victory in its own right.