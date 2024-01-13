USCIS Announces Online Application Process for H-1B Visas, Introduces Organizational Accounts

In a significant bid to streamline the visa application process, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it will commence the online application process for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) in February 2024. Alongside, USCIS will introduce organizational accounts, ushering in a new era of collaborative and efficient application preparation.

A Leap Toward Digital Transformation

In an effort to enhance the efficiency of the H-1B system, USCIS is set to enable multiple individuals within an organization, whether they are companies, business entities, or their legal advisors, to collaborate on H-1B registrations and associated forms. The USCIS Director, Ur M. Jaddou, marked this as a notable advancement towards achieving a completely electronic lifecycle for H-1B petitions, from registration to final decision and transmission to the Department of State.

Supporting the Transition

Applicants will be able to submit their H-1B visa petitions through three different methods: the petitioner’s organizational account, via the petitioner’s legal representation, or through a traditional paper-based application. To aid this transition, USCIS will conduct two national engagement sessions on January 23 and January 24, aimed to educate organizations and legal counsel about the organizational accounts.

Improving the H-1B System

The changes are part of the Biden administration’s efforts to boost the H-1B system’s effectiveness without affecting the 60,000 annual visa cap. The modifications aim to simplify eligibility requirements and provide more flexibility to F-1 students, business owners, and individuals linked with nonprofit organizations. An important aspect of these changes is the prevention of multiple registrations for the same beneficiary by related entities. This measure addresses critical concerns about fraud and misuse, thereby upholding the integrity of the program.