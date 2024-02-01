USC Launches New School of Advanced Computing, Eyes Ethical Tech Future

In a monumental leap forward, the University of Southern California (USC) has inaugurated its first new school in over a decade, the USC School of Advanced Computing. This groundbreaking venture forms part of a larger, ambitious $1 billion initiative, designed to nurture advanced computing research and education.

Charting a Course for the Future

Propelling this extensive project is USC President Carol Folt. Folt's Frontiers of Computing "moonshot" initiative aims to blend the ethical application of computing technology into all domains of university education. The vision transcends the traditional boundaries of computer science, focusing on the broader integration of advanced computing into various fields of study.

The Helmsman of the Advanced Computing Odyssey

Taking the reins as the inaugural director of the new school is Gaurav Sukhatme, a veteran professor of computer science and electrical and computer engineering. Sukhatme's extensive experience in networked robotic systems and previous roles at USC make him an apt leader for this forward-thinking institution.

The Nexus of Innovation and Ethics

The USC School of Advanced Computing, a unit of USC Viterbi, is envisioned as a crucible for interdisciplinary research and education in advanced computing. The school is tasked with tackling global challenges such as climate change and public health by placing ethics at the heart of its approach. This focus on ethical considerations highlights the school's commitment to conscientious innovation.

A Boost from the Lord Foundation of California

The initiative has been significantly bolstered by a generous $260 million gift from the Lord Foundation of California. This endowment is expected to facilitate the appointment of 30 new faculty members by 2025, and an additional 60 by 2030, thereby enriching the intellectual capital of the institution.

A Sustainable Home for the Future

The new school will find its home in the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall, a LEED Platinum-certified edifice slated to open its doors this summer. This environmentally-conscious home underscores the school's commitment to sustainable practices.

With its mission to equip all students with an understanding of advanced computing and foster cross-university initiatives in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and data science, the USC School of Advanced Computing is poised to chart a new course in the realm of technology and education.