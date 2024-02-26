USC Doctoral Student Leverages Personal Loss into AI Research for Epidemic Response

When Elizabeth Ondula, a doctoral student at the University of Southern California, was unable to attend her father's burial due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the depth of her loss was paralleled only by her resolve to ensure that others might not have to endure similar hardships. Turning her grief into action, Ondula has embarked on pioneering research that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with public health policies to offer novel solutions for epidemic response. Her work, which she presented at the AAAI doctoral consortium, focuses on the use of reinforcement learning algorithms to manage safe occupancy in educational spaces during epidemics, striking a balance between minimizing the risk of illness and maintaining essential in-person activities.

From Personal Loss to Professional Pursuit

At the heart of Ondula’s research is a personal story that resonates with many who have faced the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. The inability to be present at her father's final farewell was not just a moment of personal grief but a pivotal point that steered her academic focus towards leveraging technology in public health strategies. This experience propelled her to explore how AI, particularly reinforcement learning, can be utilized in creating adaptive public health policies that are responsive to the dynamics of epidemics. Her approach uses stochastic epidemic models alongside reinforcement learning to simulate various scenarios, aiming to aid policymakers and administrators in making informed decisions regarding occupancy levels in public spaces like schools and hospitals.

Blending AI with Epidemic Management

Ondula’s research stands at the intersection of technology and public health, offering a fresh perspective on managing epidemics. By simulating different scenarios, her work seeks to provide a tool that campus administrators and potentially any closed-space managers can use to make evidence-based decisions during health crises. This novel integration of AI into public health strategies not only aims to minimize the risk of infectious disease spread but also ensures the continuation of essential activities, particularly in educational settings. Her goal is to make this technology open source by May 2024, thereby enabling broader research and application in epidemic response strategies. Read more about her research here.

The Future of Epidemic Response

The potential applications of AI in epidemic management extend beyond occupancy management, touching on early detection, accurate diagnosis, and even drug discovery. Research highlights how AI can aid in monitoring disease spread, predicting outbreaks, and identifying disease clusters, thereby enabling proactive disease prevention and management. Furthermore, the integration of AI and blockchain technology promises to enhance data security and interoperability, crucial elements in managing sensitive health data during pandemics. Unlocking the power of AI and blockchain could augment human innovation in healthcare, offering robust solutions in pandemic management. Insights from former BARDA Head Rick Bright further underscore the transformative potential of AI in revolutionizing public health crisis management, from drug development to outbreak prediction and response coordination. Harnessing artificial intelligence for pandemic management could indeed be a game-changer, as Bright suggests.

Elizabeth Ondula’s journey from personal loss to professional innovation underscores the profound impact that individual experiences can have on driving technological advancements in public health. Her work exemplifies how AI can be harnessed to not only manage but potentially transform our response to epidemics, ensuring that public health policies are not only reactive but adaptable in the face of future challenges.