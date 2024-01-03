en English
USALCO, LLC Expands in Texas With Latest Acquisition

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
USALCO, LLC Expands in Texas With Latest Acquisition

USALCO, LLC, a leader in the water treatment solutions landscape, has made headway into expanding its foothold in Texas with the acquisition of the coagulant manufacturing business from Brenntag Southwest, Inc. This purchase is not only a strategic move in the growth trajectory of USALCO but also a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality products to its clientele.

Acquisition Fuels Expansion Strategy

Located in Houston, Texas, the acquired business has been catering to a diverse range of municipal and commercial water treatment customers within the state. In the wake of the acquisition, the production will be integrated into USALCO’s existing manufacturing sites across Texas. The Baltimore-based company, renowned for its water treatment solutions, is determined to retain the high-quality customer service and delivery associated with Brenntag’s brand.

USALCO’s Fifth Acquisition in Three Years

This latest acquisition marks the fifth of its kind for USALCO in a span of three years. It aligns seamlessly with the company’s broader expansion strategy in Texas. Noteworthy is the fact that USALCO, with this move, continues to strengthen its operational network. The firm boasts 32 manufacturing and distribution facilities across the U.S, all geared towards providing top-tier water treatment solutions.

Win-Win Transaction for Both Parties

Tom Crain, the President of Brenntag Southwest, noted that the transaction is mutually beneficial. Manufacturing is not the core focus of Brenntag, hence this move allows them to streamline their business operations. Crain expressed his confidence in USALCO’s capability to maintain the quality product delivery that Brenntag’s customers are accustomed to. Brenntag, a leading chemical and ingredients distributor headquartered in Essen, Germany, has a global footprint. The company employs over 17,500 individuals and operates around 600 sites in 72 countries. In 2022, Brenntag saw sales reaching approximately 19.4 billion EUR via its two divisions – Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

