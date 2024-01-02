USA TODAY Network Seeks Nominations for Women of the Year 2023

The USA TODAY Network has opened nominations for its esteemed Women of the Year honor for 2023. This annual distinction is an acknowledgment of women from across the 50 states who have made a significant impact through their work, perseverance, and influence. The network is seeking nominations from the public to identify exceptional women in Colorado who are effecting substantial change in society.

A Legacy of Powerful Women

Previous recipients from Colorado bear testament to the high standards of the honor. They include civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke and renowned artist Jane DeDecker. These women have set a remarkable precedent, and the USA TODAY Network is eager to recognize more such women who are playing a pivotal role in reshaping society and inspiring future generations.

How to Nominate?

Nominations can be submitted through an online link or by sending an email to a specific address. The nomination must include the nominee’s full name, their location, and a succinct explanation of why they are being nominated. This democratic process of nomination allows any individual to bring forth the stories of women who are making a difference, often behind the scenes.

Recognizing Women’s Impact

The stories of the Women of the Year will be featured later in the year, casting a spotlight on their inspiring work and the significant impact they have made. This honor goes beyond mere recognition; it amplifies the voices of these women, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps and continue their vital work.