en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

USA TODAY Network Seeks Nominations for Women of the Year 2023

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
USA TODAY Network Seeks Nominations for Women of the Year 2023

The USA TODAY Network has opened nominations for its esteemed Women of the Year honor for 2023. This annual distinction is an acknowledgment of women from across the 50 states who have made a significant impact through their work, perseverance, and influence. The network is seeking nominations from the public to identify exceptional women in Colorado who are effecting substantial change in society.

A Legacy of Powerful Women

Previous recipients from Colorado bear testament to the high standards of the honor. They include civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke and renowned artist Jane DeDecker. These women have set a remarkable precedent, and the USA TODAY Network is eager to recognize more such women who are playing a pivotal role in reshaping society and inspiring future generations.

How to Nominate?

Nominations can be submitted through an online link or by sending an email to a specific address. The nomination must include the nominee’s full name, their location, and a succinct explanation of why they are being nominated. This democratic process of nomination allows any individual to bring forth the stories of women who are making a difference, often behind the scenes.

Recognizing Women’s Impact

The stories of the Women of the Year will be featured later in the year, casting a spotlight on their inspiring work and the significant impact they have made. This honor goes beyond mere recognition; it amplifies the voices of these women, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps and continue their vital work.

0
United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Deadly Fire in Cambridge Apartment: One Dead, Fifteen Displaced

By Nitish Verma

Fresno Overhauls Solid Waste Recycling Guidelines in Line with California's Climate Targets

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Confrontational Encounter in Thomasville Leads to Arrest of Defiant Suspect

By Nitish Verma

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Un ...
@Health · 27 seconds
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Un ...
heart comment 0
Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career

By Salman Khan

Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Fitness Professional Melody Coburn’s Life Cut Short in Tragic Highway Incident

By Rizwan Shah

Fitness Professional Melody Coburn's Life Cut Short in Tragic Highway Incident
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys’ Basketball Season

By Salman Khan

Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Family Seeks Justice for Brutally Murdered Labrador in Tennessee

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Family Seeks Justice for Brutally Murdered Labrador in Tennessee
Latest Headlines
World News
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
12 seconds
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
25 seconds
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
27 seconds
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
27 seconds
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
31 seconds
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
31 seconds
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
31 seconds
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
33 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
41 seconds
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
1 min
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
51 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app