USA Today 10Best Reveals 2023's Top US Art Destinations: Detroit to Lucas Shine

Art lovers have spoken in the latest USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, casting their votes to spotlight the United States' most vibrant and culturally rich art destinations. From the sprawling galleries of the Detroit Institute of Arts to the quirky streets of Lucas, Kansas, these winners represent the diverse tapestry of American artistry.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Winners: Detroit to Dallas

The Detroit Institute of Arts, with its expansive collection, continues to captivate visitors, securing its spot as the Best Art Museum for the second consecutive year. Not far behind in terms of public acclaim, the Dallas Arts District has been recognized for its architectural marvels and extensive cultural offerings, including the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center, making it the Best Arts District. These areas not only showcase art but also stimulate local economies and community engagement.

Street Art and Immersive Experiences

Advertisment

Cincinnati, Ohio, has emerged as a major hub for street art, thanks to the efforts of ArtWorks Cincinnati. The city's walls tell stories of heritage, innovation, and community, earning it the title of Best City for Street Art. Meanwhile, the Color Factory offers a unique, multisensory art experience across multiple cities, including Chicago and Houston, highlighting the evolving nature of art as an immersive experience.

From Sculpture Parks to Small-Town Scenes

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan, blends horticulture and art in an expansive outdoor setting, reaffirming its place as the Best Sculpture Park. On the smaller scale, Lucas, Kansas, known as the "Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas," showcases the creativity of self-taught artists, highlighting the importance of local art scenes in enriching America's cultural landscape.

As these diverse destinations receive accolades, they remind us of art's power to transform spaces, engage communities, and enrich our lives. Whether through the grandeur of a museum or the charm of street murals, art continues to be a vital part of the American experience, inviting exploration and appreciation from coast to coast.