USA Compression Partners Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Cash Distribution and Schedules Financial Results Release

USA Compression Partners, LP, a prominent independent provider of natural gas compression services in the United States, has declared a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2023. The distribution, translating to an annualized payout of $2.10, will be tendered on February 2, 2024, to unit holders recorded as of January 22, 2024.

Advertisment

Q4 Financial Results and Investor Call

In conjunction with the distribution announcement, USA Compression has slated the disclosure of its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results for February 13, prior to the commencement of U.S. financial markets. To discuss these financial and operating results, company management will host an investor conference call the same day. The call will be accessible live via internet webcast or by phone for those located in the U.S. or Canada. Following the call, a replay will be available under the 'Events' section of the company's Investor Relations website.

USA Compression operates within the midstream natural gas services industry, with a focus on high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. The company serves a diverse customer base, which includes natural gas and crude oil producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters.