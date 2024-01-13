en English
Business

US Witnesses Slight Uptick in Wholesale Inflation in December

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled the latest data indicating an increase in wholesale inflation in the United States for December. The Producer Price Index (PPI), an economic indicator representing inflation from the sellers’ perspective, reflected a 1% year-over-year increase. This figure shows a slight rise from the 0.9% increase recorded in November.

Understanding the PPI

The PPI is a critical economic indicator, mirroring changes in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. An increase in the PPI suggests that producers are grappling with higher costs, potentially leading to higher prices for goods and services for consumers.

Implications of the Rise in PPI

This data carries significant implications for economists, policymakers, and investors as it can influence decisions related to interest rates, monetary policies, and investment strategies. The movement of the PPI is a vital measure for predicting trends in consumer inflation, as changes in wholesale costs often lead to changes in the consumer price index (CPI).

December’s PPI Details

The US wholesale inflation, as gauged by the PPI, showed a slight uptick to 1% for the year ending in December. On a month-to-month basis, the wholesale price index fell by a tenth of a percentage point. The increase was after a 0.8% annual increase the previous month. The inflation ticked up to 3.4% for the year ending in December, a bit more than was expected, primarily due to rising shelter costs.

US producer prices fell in December for the third consecutive month, but wholesale inflation, as measured by the PPI, rose 1% annually in December, up slightly from November’s revised 0.8% reading. Core PPI, when stripping out the food and energy categories, was flat for the month, bringing the yearly increase from 2% down to 1.8%.

Reflecting on the data, economists are considering the possibility of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, as the PPI print indicates a downward trend in inflation. The chief economist at Comerica Bank also pointed out that high housing costs are pushing CPI higher than other inflation measurements like PPI.

Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

