Business

US Wholesale Inflation Eases, Major Banks Stay Positive, and FAA Increases Boeing Oversight

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
US Wholesale Inflation Eases, Major Banks Stay Positive, and FAA Increases Boeing Oversight

December witnessed a third consecutive decline in wholesale inflation in the United States, a sign of deceleration in price pressures within the economy. The producer price index, which gauges inflation before it reaches consumers, slipped by 0.1% from November to December. This resulted in an annual increase of a mere 1%. During the same period, goods prices saw a decrease of 0.4%, driven by significant dips in the wholesale prices of diesel fuel and fresh eggs.

FAA Increases Oversight of Boeing

In response to a recent incident where a panel detached from an Alaska Airlines aircraft midflight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has elected to enhance its scrutiny of Boeing. This decision to conduct production audits of the 737 Max 9 jet underscores ongoing safety concerns associated with Boeing’s aircraft.

Major US Banks Remain Optimistic Despite Profits Dip

Despite a slump in profits in the last quarter, major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup maintain an optimistic outlook for the economy and consumer spending. The banking sector’s performance in 2023 was buoyed by a robust job market, the resilience of consumers against inflation, and the benefits accrued from higher interest rates.

Stock Market Exhibits Mixed Reaction

The stock market responded in a mixed manner, with the S&P 500 holding steady, the Dow Jones Industrial Average observing a rise, and the Nasdaq achieving slight gains. This market movement occurred in the wake of reports of weaker-than-expected wholesale inflation and anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. At the same time, oil prices surged due to fears over supply disruptions.

Elsewhere in the financial sector, new bitcoin funds were launched in the U.S., making it easier for everyday investors to invest in the cryptocurrency. These funds follow the price of bitcoin, enabling investors to participate without the need for direct ownership of the cryptocurrency.

On the global sporting stage, the International Olympic Committee announced a landmark deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev, designating Budweiser’s non-alcoholic brand Corona Cero as a global sponsor for the forthcoming Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

In the aviation sector, Delta Air Lines reported a profit of $2 billion for the fourth quarter and anticipates continued success in 2024, despite a slightly reduced earnings forecast. The company also intends to increase its fleet with an order for Airbus A350 aircraft.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group’s fourth-quarter performance surpassed expectations but was overshadowed by a significant increase in medical costs, sparking apprehension among investors.

Across the Pacific, Taiwan is preparing for its presidential and legislative elections, seen as a crucial juncture in its relationship with China, which claims sovereignty over the island nation.

At CES 2024, a spectrum of technological innovations attracted attention, from electric vehicles and transparent TVs to advancements in accessibility technology and AI-powered virtual assistants.

Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

