Human Rights

US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ Operation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ Operation

The United States, stepping in as a global sentinel of human rights, has unveiled its disquiet over the alleged human rights violations transpiring during Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ Operation. The operation, helmed by the police and the Ministry of Public Security in Sri Lanka, is aimed at quashing drug trafficking. However, it has been beleaguered by reports of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment during search operations, prompting international attention and concern.

Human Rights Concerns

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), a body dedicated to upholding the principles of human dignity and rights, has voiced its unease over the allegations. The body has initiated an investigation into these claims, suggesting a potential lapse in upholding the principles of human rights within the operation.

The Legal Fraternity’s Response

Adding to the chorus of concern, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka has also raised its voice. The association has pointed out a glaring dissonance between the operation’s name, which translates to ‘justice’, and the widespread injustice reported. The legal fraternity sees this as a significant contradiction and a compelling reason for immediate scrutiny.

US Intervention

The United States, through its Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie J. Chung, has reinforced these concerns. Ambassador Chung has underscored the need for a balance in the fight against drug trafficking and the adherence to the rule of law and due process. She stated that maintaining this equilibrium is not only vital for justice but also for preserving public trust in law enforcement agencies and their operations.

In light of these developments, the ‘Yukthiya’ Operation finds itself at the crossroads of intent and execution. While its aim to combat drug trafficking is commendable, the alleged human rights violations cast a long shadow over its legitimacy and efficacy. The unfolding scenario beckons a thorough examination and urgent redressal of the reported concerns, reminding us that the pursuit of justice should never be at the expense of human rights.

0
Human Rights Sri Lanka United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

