US Urges UN Action to Deliver Aid in Sudan, Eyes Cross-Border Operations from Chad

As Sudan's conflict nears its one-year mark, the United States has sounded the alarm over the dire humanitarian situation, threatening to push for United Nations Security Council action. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted the escalating crisis, with millions facing starvation and obstruction of aid operations by the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). With the SAF hindering aid from Chad into Darfur, the US proposes cross-border aid delivery as a crucial lifeline.

Deepening Crisis in Darfur

Since the conflict erupted on April 15, 2023, Sudan has plunged into chaos, with the SAF and RSF at loggerheads. The UN reports that half of Sudan's population requires humanitarian aid, millions are displaced, and catastrophic hunger looms. In the Darfur region, controlled by the RSF, the SAF's blockade of aid from Chad has exacerbated the crisis, putting countless lives at risk. Thomas-Greenfield's stark warning of a child dying every two hours at the Zamzam camp underscores the urgency of the situation.

The United States has not only highlighted the immediate need for aid but also accused the warring factions of war crimes. With a potential resumption of peace talks in Saudi Arabia, the international community's focus is on diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to alleviate Sudan's suffering. The Security Council's past authorization of cross-border humanitarian operations in Syria serves as a precedent for the proposed measures in Sudan, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to prevent further tragedy.