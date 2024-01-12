US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump’s Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden

As tensions scale new heights in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom have taken the unprecedented step of conducting military strikes against targets within territories controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This move, a crucial chapter in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, has the world on tenterhooks as it grapples with the potential implications on the region’s stability and humanitarian situation.

Strikes Against the Houthis: A Watershed Moment

The strikes follow a Houthi attack on US and UK warships, pushing the crisis in the southern Red Sea to a new level. The international community, already concerned about civilian casualties and the impact on the Yemeni population, is now bracing for the fallout of this military escalation. The US had previously formed an international naval coalition, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed at protecting the waterway. This recent development comes in the wake of the seizure of a US-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman by Iran, adding another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation.

UN’s Call for Peace Ignored

In response to the escalating violence, the UN security council called for an immediate end to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea. However, this plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears as Britain is expected to join the United States in conducting air strikes on military positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis. The heavy deployment of Houthi forces and movement of military trucks in Yemen’s Hodeidah, coupled with the attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants, reveal an escalating conflict that shows no signs of abating.

Trump’s Comments Stoke Political Fires Back Home

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has stirred the pot during a town hall session on Fox News, discussing his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that had previously protected abortion rights in the United States. Trump’s comments, while controversial, could inadvertently prove beneficial for President Biden’s campaign. His unabashed stance on Roe v. Wade could mobilize voters who support abortion rights, driving them to rally in favor of the current administration.