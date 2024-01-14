US, UK Strike Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Will This Halt Red Sea Attacks?

In a decisive response to the Houthi rebels’ threats against a vital maritime trade route in the Red Sea, the US and UK initiated a strategic military operation. The US Navy launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and British aircrafts discharged Paveway bombs at carefully chosen targets. This was soon followed by another US airstrike, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

Retaliation Against Maritime Attacks

The military actions come in the wake of more than two dozen attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis against vessels in the Red Sea. These were ostensibly a response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The crucial question now is whether these definitive strikes would deter the Houthis from perpetuating their assaults and the possible measures the coalition might implement if the attacks continue.

Houthis’ Resilience and Defiance

Despite enduring a decade-long bombing campaign by a Saudi-led coalition and having access to military hardware supplied by Iran, the Houthis have demonstrated remarkable resilience. However, it remains uncertain whether they can withstand sustained military pressure of this scale. In an act of defiance, the Houthis conducted a public rally condemning the US and Israel and displayed an array of weapons in a military parade. Yet, their lack of advanced intelligence and surveillance for precise targeting leaves them vulnerable in certain areas.

Hope for Restoration of Safe Navigation

Coalition forces hope that the continued precision strikes coupled with diplomatic overtures, particularly with Iran, would restore safe navigation in the region. However, it’s ambiguous whether Iran can exert sufficient influence over the Houthis to halt their maritime attacks. If necessary, the US has a significant stockpile of Tomahawk missiles in the region, indicating the potential for further military action.