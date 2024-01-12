US/UK Military Strikes in Yemen: Market Impact and Surprising Bond Rally

US and UK forces, with assistance from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, recently carried out air strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This retaliation comes in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade and endangering international mariners. The military action, targeting Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles, uncrewed surface vessels, land attack cruise missiles, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities, resulted in a moderate rise in oil prices. Brent crude reached $80.5 per barrel due to these geopolitical tensions.

Market Impact and Bond Rally Amid Inflation Concerns

The financial markets experienced limited fallout from the air strikes, with no significant correlation trades or inflationary impacts from distorted supply chains. The US yield curve experienced a downturn following the release of lower-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for December. The US PPI fell by 0.1% month-over-month, with core PPI remaining flat. This unexpected downturn led to a decline in US yields by up to 10 basis points at the front end, and a smaller decrease at the long end. German Bunds also rose, aligning with US Treasuries, while German yields fell with the 2-year yield dropping by 10 basis points.

Surprisingly, this bond rally occurred despite central bankers’ resistance to premature rate cuts and the persistence of inflation. The euro experienced a drop against the dollar prior to the PPI release, only to return to its opening levels thereafter. The Japanese yen strengthened as bond yields fell. Stock markets eventually rose, supported by the bond rally, with European indices up to 1% and the US markets showing modest gains.

Upcoming Economic Events and Inflation in Hungary

Next week’s economic calendar includes events such as US retail sales, Michigan consumer confidence, UK labor market data, and CPI inflation. The World Economic Forum in Davos will also draw attention, with ECB President Lagarde among the speakers. Meanwhile, Hungary saw a sharp decline in inflation in December, dropping from 7.9% to 5.5%, largely due to a monthly decrease in electricity, gas, and fuel prices. The overall inflation for 2023 averaged 17.6%, and this decrease may lead to a larger rate cut by the Hungarian central bank in its upcoming meeting. Hungarian swap yields dropped significantly at the long end, and the Hungarian forint remained stable against the euro.

Rise in German Insolvencies

In Germany, a rise in company insolvencies has been reported, attributed to the weak economy and high interest rates. This trend is expected to continue in the coming months. As the US and UK continue their air strikes in Yemen, the world watches closely at the evolving geopolitical landscape and its potential implications on the global economy.