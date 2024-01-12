US, UK Launch Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Shipping Attacks

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched targeted military strikes against Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen, marking a robust response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden declared that the strikes were intended to safeguard freedom of navigation in this critical global waterway. The operations were backed by a coalition of nations, even though not all members actively participated in the strike.

Escalating Houthi Offensives

The Houthi militia, bolstered by Iran, escalated their assaults with drone and missile attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, sparking international alarm. The largest reported attack involved approximately 20 drones and multiple missiles aimed at U.S. ships on January 9. This assault was successfully thwarted by U.S. and UK naval forces. Despite the Houthi strikes causing damage and near misses on several ships, the latest counterstrikes by the U.S. and the UK are not expected to fully cripple Houthi capabilities.

A Retaliatory Stance

The Houthi actions are purported to be retaliatory against the conflict in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has conducted bombing campaigns following attacks by Hamas militants. In the wake of this ongoing threat, major global shipping companies and oil behemoth BP have suspended their transits through the Red Sea. President Biden underscored that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate actions that endanger personnel or the free flow of global commerce and are ready to take further measures if necessary.

The Struggle for Freedom of Navigation

The strikes targeted the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The strikes were a response to the endangerment of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for world commerce, and aimed at deterring further Houthi aggression. The U.S. Central Command reported that the Iranian-backed Houthis had fired anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Western defence sources have indicated intensifying preparations, and both US and UK officials have stated that there will be consequences for the Houthi attack. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin monitored the strikes in real time from the hospital, and the US administration signaled that there could be more action to come against the Houthis. This action comes at a time when the crisis in the southern Red Sea has prompted major shipping groups to reroute traffic, and the US had formed an international naval coalition aimed at protecting the waterway.