en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US, UK Launch Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Shipping Attacks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
US, UK Launch Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Shipping Attacks

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched targeted military strikes against Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen, marking a robust response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden declared that the strikes were intended to safeguard freedom of navigation in this critical global waterway. The operations were backed by a coalition of nations, even though not all members actively participated in the strike.

Escalating Houthi Offensives

The Houthi militia, bolstered by Iran, escalated their assaults with drone and missile attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, sparking international alarm. The largest reported attack involved approximately 20 drones and multiple missiles aimed at U.S. ships on January 9. This assault was successfully thwarted by U.S. and UK naval forces. Despite the Houthi strikes causing damage and near misses on several ships, the latest counterstrikes by the U.S. and the UK are not expected to fully cripple Houthi capabilities.

A Retaliatory Stance

The Houthi actions are purported to be retaliatory against the conflict in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has conducted bombing campaigns following attacks by Hamas militants. In the wake of this ongoing threat, major global shipping companies and oil behemoth BP have suspended their transits through the Red Sea. President Biden underscored that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate actions that endanger personnel or the free flow of global commerce and are ready to take further measures if necessary.

The Struggle for Freedom of Navigation

The strikes targeted the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The strikes were a response to the endangerment of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for world commerce, and aimed at deterring further Houthi aggression. The U.S. Central Command reported that the Iranian-backed Houthis had fired anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Western defence sources have indicated intensifying preparations, and both US and UK officials have stated that there will be consequences for the Houthi attack. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin monitored the strikes in real time from the hospital, and the US administration signaled that there could be more action to come against the Houthis. This action comes at a time when the crisis in the southern Red Sea has prompted major shipping groups to reroute traffic, and the US had formed an international naval coalition aimed at protecting the waterway.

0
Military United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
30 mins ago
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
In a significant development, the Indian Army has confirmed that all stakeholders have reached a consensus on the Agnipath scheme, a revolutionary recruitment program set to replace the traditional induction process. Concurrently, India has made a strategic choice to cut back on its import of Russian crude oil due to escalating pricing issues. These critical
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
2 hours ago
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
Iron Dome Defense System Activated in Response to Military Activity in Central Israel
2 hours ago
Iron Dome Defense System Activated in Response to Military Activity in Central Israel
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
33 mins ago
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
1 hour ago
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
2 hours ago
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
Latest Headlines
World News
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
2 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
3 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
3 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
3 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
4 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
5 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
8 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
10 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app