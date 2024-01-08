en English
Business

US Tax Filing Season for 2023 Begins on January 29: What You Need to Know

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST


The 2023 tax filing season in the United States is set to start on January 29, as announced by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This is the date when the IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns. Taxpayers are urged to file their federal returns and clear any balances owed by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest. The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to initiate their filing process as soon as possible.

Free Resources for Taxpayers

To support taxpayers in this process, the IRS Free File program, offering complimentary tax preparation software to individuals with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less, will be accessible from January 12. However, it will hold returns until they can officially be filed with the IRS. Alongside this, the IRS Direct File pilot, a novel initiative for free online filing directly through the IRS, will be progressively rolled out, with full availability expected by mid-March for eligible taxpayers in participating states.

Transformation Efforts at the IRS

As per IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, the IRS is undergoing transformation efforts to enhance its operations. With new funding, the IRS aims to simplify the tax preparation and filing process for taxpayers. As part of this commitment, the IRS anticipates receiving over 128.7 million individual tax returns for the current tax season. As of December 29, the average refund was reported to be $3,167.

Additional Financial Services and Tools

The information provided also briefly touched on other financial services and tools such as credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, personal finance, small business resources, and investing. Although these were not the primary focus of the content, they are essential components that play a vital role in the broader financial ecosystem.

Business United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

