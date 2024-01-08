US Tax Filing Season for 2023 Begins on January 29: What You Need to Know

The 2023 tax filing season in the United States is set to start on January 29, as announced by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This is the date when the IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns. Taxpayers are urged to file their federal returns and clear any balances owed by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest. The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to initiate their filing process as soon as possible.

Free Resources for Taxpayers

To support taxpayers in this process, the IRS Free File program, offering complimentary tax preparation software to individuals with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less, will be accessible from January 12. However, it will hold returns until they can officially be filed with the IRS. Alongside this, the IRS Direct File pilot, a novel initiative for free online filing directly through the IRS, will be progressively rolled out, with full availability expected by mid-March for eligible taxpayers in participating states.

Transformation Efforts at the IRS

As per IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, the IRS is undergoing transformation efforts to enhance its operations. With new funding, the IRS aims to simplify the tax preparation and filing process for taxpayers. As part of this commitment, the IRS anticipates receiving over 128.7 million individual tax returns for the current tax season. As of December 29, the average refund was reported to be $3,167.

Additional Financial Services and Tools

