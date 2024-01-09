en English
US Supreme Court Ruling Over CITGO Assets Deepens Venezuela-US Rift

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the United States Supreme Court has rejected Venezuela’s plea to review a ruling that permits creditors to lay claim to the assets of CITGO Petroleum’s parent company, PDVSA. This decision clears the path for a court-ordered auction of shares in CITGO’s parent company, PDV Holding.

Implications for Venezuela’s Most Valuable Foreign Asset

CITGO, a US-based oil refining organization, is one of Venezuela’s most precious foreign assets. This ruling carries profound implications for the control and ownership of CITGO. Several corporations, including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, are consequently anticipating the sale of shares in PDV Holding. They hope this will generate sufficient funds to fulfill claims they have against Venezuela or PDVSA. Reportedly, these claims amount to more than $24 billion.

Venezuela’s Stand Against the Ruling

The Venezuelan government has expressed its official disagreement with this ruling. It perceives the decision as a dispossession of its national assets and an extension of the economic pressures and sanctions imposed by the US. Venezuela had asked the Supreme Court to reverse the ‘alter ego’ ruling. It further requested the court to determine if its courts may evaluate the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act immunity of a foreign state and its instrumentalities.

Broader Economic Implications

While the immediate implications of this ruling are significant, the broader economic struggles facing Venezuela are even more profound. The international legal battles over its assets abroad and the ongoing economic sanctions by the US add to the country’s economic woes, pushing for a change in governance. This ruling marks yet another layer in the complex legal and political relationship between the United States and Venezuela.

United States Venezuela
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

