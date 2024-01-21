US Students Fall Behind in Math and Reading: The 2019 NAEP Report

In a disconcerting revelation, the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, has highlighted a continued stagnation in academic achievement among fourth and eighth-grade students in the United States, particularly in math and reading. Only a mere one-third of these students nationally have achieved proficiency in these essential subjects.

Stagnation and Decline

The NAEP, released every two years, has shown that the performance gains observed in the first decade of the 21st century have come to a standstill. More worryingly, there are indications of declining reading scores. Eighth-grade reading scores fell by a significant four points. To put this into perspective, ten points represent approximately one grade level of learning. This decline is especially pronounced for students with special needs.

Exception in Arizona

An exception to this trend can be seen in states like Arizona, which offers school choice options for these children. These options have served as a beacon of hope amidst the generally gloomy picture, allowing special needs students to buck the trend of stagnation and decline.

Expert Opinions and Federal Role

Experts from esteemed academic institutions like Harvard and Brown University, as well as organizations such as The Urban Institute, have weighed in on these trends. The findings are a bitter pill to swallow, considering the colossal $2 trillion in federal spending on K-12 education since the 1960s. This investment was aimed at closing achievement gaps, but has unfortunately not yielded the desired improvements in educational outcomes.

Re-thinking Education System

In light of these revelations, some researchers, including those from The Heritage Foundation, argue for a shift back to an educational system where parental choice and local control are prioritized. This stems from the belief that federal interventions such as the Great Society, No Child Left Behind, and the Common Core have fallen short of their intended effectiveness.

The accompanying web page content explores possible correlations between social media use and this decline in academic performance. It emphasizes the importance of legislation, such as House Bill 1, in mitigating the harmful effects of social media on students' mental health and improving educational outcomes.