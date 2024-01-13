US Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, the US military launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen. This decisive response was triggered by the threats posed by the Houthi rebels to commercial vessels in the region. The operation commenced on Friday with strikes targeting 28 locations and over 60 Houthi rebel sites, which was followed by another strike on Saturday by the USS Carney, using Tomahawk land attack missiles against a Houthi radar site.

Retaliation for Houthi Aggression

The strikes were a direct retaliation to a series of drone and missile attacks conducted by the Houthis on commercial ships. US President Joe Biden warned of further action if the Houthis continue their aggressive behavior. The US has additionally warned American-flagged vessels to steer clear of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden areas, underscoring the escalating tension in these waters.

Houthi’s Vow for Retaliation

The Houthi rebels, in response, have vowed to retaliate, raising concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict. The initial US-led airstrikes reportedly resulted in at least five deaths and several injuries, as per the Houthis. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is currently recovering from surgery, ordered these strikes. Amidst these developments, the White House is reconsidering its stance on the Houthis, contemplating reinstating their designation as a terrorist group, a status that was revoked in 2021.

Collaborative Effort to Disrupt Houthi Operations

The US strikes aimed to disrupt Houthi command and control systems and their weapons apparatus. The operations involved multiple US Navy vessels and precision-guided munitions. The UK also participated in these strikes, targeting sites purportedly used by the Houthis for drone and missile launches. This conflict in Yemen has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, with casualties exceeding 150,000, including civilians.