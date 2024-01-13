en English
Military

US Strikes Houthi Radar Site in Yemen: Escalation Amid Maritime Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
US Strikes Houthi Radar Site in Yemen: Escalation Amid Maritime Tensions

In a determined effort to safeguard maritime movement in the Red Sea, the United States military executed an additional strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. The strike, launched from the navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk missiles, was characterized as a ‘follow-on action’ targeting a specific military facility.

Impairing Houthi Capacity

This initiative comes as a continuation of a coordinated US-UK effort aimed at impairing the Houthis’ capacity to launch assaults on maritime vessels, including commercial ships. The campaign was launched in retaliation for weeks of Houthi attacks with Iranian backing, which have disturbed shipping and caused damage to vessels traversing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The US Central Command reported that 60 targets across 28 sites in Yemen were hit, with the deployment of at least 150 precision-guided munitions.

Defensive Strikes and Sanctions

Aligning with international allies, the US and UK forces conducted defensive strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. The targets included Houthi missile, radar, and unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, which were used to carry out attacks against vessels operating in international waters. Alongside these strikes, the US unveiled new sanctions aimed at commodity shipments that have been funding the Houthis and their Iranian sponsors.

Heightened Tensions in the Region

Concurrently, there have been reports of ‘suspicious’ small boats nearing merchant ships in the Red Sea, which led the US Navy to advise American-flagged vessels to avoid the region near Yemen for the next 72 hours. The situation has been further complicated by the disappearance of two US Navy sailors during operations off the coast of Somalia, triggering search and rescue efforts. The Houthis, who govern large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have threatened severe retaliation, potentially escalating the conflict in a region already strained by tensions.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

