en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Impact and Implications

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Impact and Implications

The United States has launched a new series of military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. These operations, targeting a radar facility among other targets, were carried out jointly by the U.S. and the United Kingdom, supported by other allies. Over 60 targets across 28 different locations were struck in the hope of halting Houthi operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Striking Back at the Houthis

The retaliatory strikes follow months of attacks by the Houthis on international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. The focus of these strikes is to deter further Houthi aggression, restoring essential freedom of navigation for global trade. The Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping, impacting global trade and leading to potential goods and products scarcity.

The Implications of Escalation

As the conflict escalates, concerns are rising about a potential broader war in the region. The economic implications for everyday Americans, due to disruptions in international shipping, are also a growing worry. The U.S. and UK forces have launched airstrikes and sea-launched cruise missile attacks on nearly 30 locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. This is a response to the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, with the U.S. and U.K. forming a defensive coalition to deter future attacks. The objective is to inflict serious damage on the Houthis’ ability to conduct further attacks and to send a clear message that unprovoked attacks on shipping are unacceptable.

Prepared for Retaliation

U.S. officials are clear-eyed about the continuing threat. They are prepared for potential retaliation from the Houthis and are aware of the risks involved. The strikes aimed to disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ ability to continue their reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping. The escalating conflict and the strikes have impacted oil prices in the Middle East, further complicating the situation.

0
United States Weather Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
Today, the Florida House is set to examine 17 bills in a floor session, two of which specifically address anti-Semitism and child-custody safety. These proposed laws are part of an ongoing effort to bring about crucial societal changes. Defining Anti-Semitism in State Law One of the notable bills on the agenda is HB 187, introduced
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
2 mins ago
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
3 mins ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
1 min ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
1 min ago
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
2 mins ago
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
1 min
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
2 mins
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap
2 mins
WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
2 mins
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
2 mins
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
3 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
3 mins
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app