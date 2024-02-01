US Stock Market Surges; Bank of England Keeps Steady Rate

The U.S. stock market witnessed a broad surge across major indexes such as the SPX, NDX, and RUT. Leading the rally were sectors like Consumer Discretionary, Staples, and Industrials. On the other hand, Energy bore the brunt of falling crude prices, triggered by news of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Interest Rate Decisions and Currency Dynamics

The Bank of England (BoE) maintained a steady rate of 5.25%. Notably, the decision was marked by a three-way vote split and a shift away from a tightening bias. The British pound responded positively to the news, ticking up slightly. The U.S. dollar, however, weakened against other major currencies like the Yen, Swiss Franc, and Gold. The Euro saw notable gains as inflation data matched expectations, even though core metrics indicated a higher inflation rate than anticipated.

Impact on Treasury Yields and Job Market

Treasury yields took a hit from the rise in jobless claims and increasing bank sell-offs, despite strong manufacturing data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). U.S. labor data revealed an unexpected rise in initial jobless claims and a moderate increase in productivity, while labor costs were lower than expected. This combination of factors resulted in a bull flattening of Treasury yields, with longer-term yields falling more sharply than their shorter-term counterparts.

Manufacturing Data and Economic Outlook

The ISM Manufacturing PMI indicated an expansion, with a notable rise in prices paid and new orders. The global economic outlook suggested by the ISM report correlates to a 1.9% change in real GDP on an annualized basis.

Looking forward, the U.S. jobs report is expected to reveal a slowdown in job growth and a potential rise in the unemployment rate.