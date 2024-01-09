en English
Ireland

US State Department Announces New Embassy Site in Dublin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
US State Department Announces New Embassy Site in Dublin

The US Department of State has disclosed its intentions to purchase a new embassy location in Dublin, marking a significant milestone that emphasises the strong relationship between the US and Ireland. It has been decided to locate the new embassy in the former Jury’s Hotel in Ballsbridge. After the sale is finalised, the building will be demolished by the seller to make room for a new architectural representation of the US-Irish alliance.

Substantial Investment for New Embassy

The US government is poised to invest a substantial sum of nearly $700 million in the construction of the new embassy, which will supersede the current one at 42 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge. The transaction for the purchase of the 4.2-acre site is set to be finalized within the next 60 days. However, throughout the transition period, the existing embassy will continue to function as the hub of diplomatic activities.

Preserving the ‘Architectural Icon’

The US Embassy has often referred to the existing site as ‘an architectural icon’, conveying its deep appreciation for the structure. In the light of the impending relocation, the embassy is eager to collaborate with local partners in Dublin to devise suitable plans for the utilization of the existing site.

Embassy Move: A Milestone in US-Irish Relations

Claire Cronin, the US Ambassador to Ireland, has hailed the new embassy project as a significant milestone. She emphasized that this move underlines the extraordinary bond between the US and Ireland. Cronin conveyed her hope that the new building will stand as a beacon for future growth in bilateral relations, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Ireland United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

