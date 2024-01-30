US Sharemarket: Sky-High Valuations and the Power of Resilience

Markets across the globe are witnessing a seismic shift, with the United States sharemarket scaling unprecedented heights. Despite concerns about high valuation multiples, it's proving to be a force to reckon with, consistently outperforming the global market for over a decade and a half. While some investors may worry about the sustainability of this growth, there are compelling reasons why betting against the US market may not be a wise move.

Unraveling the US Economic Might

The United States, accounting for 26% of the global GDP, is the world's largest economy. Its resource-rich landscape makes it a formidable player on the global stage. Not only is it the world's leading exporter of agricultural commodities, but it also holds the title of the largest producer and exporter of oil and gas. The US also boasts a highly productive labor force, and significantly, the most favorable demographics among developed nations. Its deep capital markets further bolster its economic prowess.

US: The Innovation Powerhouse

Since the late 19th century, the United States has been a beacon of technological innovation. This is backed by its top-tier universities and substantial R&D investments. The success of American companies, particularly the tech giants, has led to high compounded annual returns for investors in the US market. While the current price to earnings (P/E) ratios suggest the US market is expensive, a closer look reveals a more nuanced picture. The significant weight of the tech sector in the S&P 500 skews comparisons with other markets. The tech sector's dominance in the US economy is not replicated in other countries, which may justify a higher valuation multiple.

Resilience in the Face of Global Downturns

Unlike other large economies, the US economy is less dependent on exports, making it more resilient to downturns in its trading partners. Yet, this economic titan is not without its challenges. It grapples with issues like a limited social safety net, poor health outcomes, and a politically divided and lobbyist-influenced system. However, analysts argue that due to increased profit margins and return on sales, higher P/E ratios may be justified.

Is the Future of the US Market Bright?

While it's uncertain whether the US will maintain its exceptional returns, the track record and market structure provide a compelling argument for the resilience and potential of the US sharemarket. Despite the seemingly high valuation, the structural differences in the US market and its track record of innovation and resilience suggest that the US sharemarket may continue to deliver strong returns in the long run.