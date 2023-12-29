en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

US Senator Lindsey Graham Advocates for Military Action Against Iran

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:15 pm EST
US Senator Lindsey Graham Advocates for Military Action Against Iran

US Senator Lindsey Graham recently stirred the pot of international relations, suggesting a military strike against Iran with his comment, “Hit Iran… blow it off the map.” A hawkish stance on Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities, the statement has led to debates and concerns among various stakeholders. It further highlights the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly in light of the ongoing discussions about Iran’s nuclear capabilities and the potential for conflict in the Middle East.

Graham’s Call for Aggressive Action

Senator Graham has been urging the Biden administration to adopt a more aggressive stance against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. He has called for retaliatory attacks and criticised Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for not setting clear red lines for such actions. His comments follow increased attacks by Iran-backed militias on U.S. troops in the region.

Proposed Military Strategy

Graham proposed a potential military strategy that involves striking Iran and ‘wiping it off the face of the earth.’ This suggestion comes in response to Iran’s alleged support of the Houthis, who have launched over a hundred attacks on ships in the Red Sea and have been targeting Israel. Graham argues that Iran’s open oil fields and the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard, visible from space, justify his proposal.

Implications of the Statement

The controversial statement has raised concerns about potential nuclear proliferation and added to geopolitical tensions. Iran’s substantial active military strength of 610,000 soldiers further heightens the situation. Senator Graham’s comment is likely to face criticism from those advocating for diplomatic solutions and could potentially escalate the rhetoric surrounding the US-Iran relationship.

0
International Relations Military United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade

By Ayesha Mumtaz

2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action

By Quadri Adejumo

Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan 'Reunification' Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Plans with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Rejects Reunification and Ramps up Military Power ...
@International Relations · 44 mins
North Korea Rejects Reunification and Ramps up Military Power ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Ushers in 2024: Bid Farewell to a Year of Highs and Lows

By BNN Correspondents

Sydney Ushers in 2024: Bid Farewell to a Year of Highs and Lows
Israeli Military’s Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military's Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences
Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
17 seconds
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
47 seconds
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
3 mins
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
3 mins
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
5 mins
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
6 mins
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
6 mins
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
12 mins
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
14 mins
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
41 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app