US Secretary of State Warns Yemen’s Houthis of ‘Consequences’ for Red Sea Attacks

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has sent a stern warning to the Houthi militant group operating in Yemen. Blinken’s caution comes in response to the group’s escalating missile and drone assaults on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea. The Houthi militants have amplified their offensive in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial global shipping route.

Interception and Neutralization of Threats

The US Central Command reported that warships from the US and the UK intercepted and neutralized 21 missiles and drones. These actions prevented potential damage and injuries. The incident is part of a wider conflict in the region, with Blinken currently touring the Middle East. His visit aims to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza from triggering larger regional hostilities.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Tensions

Blinken’s tour has included meetings with influential leaders from Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian National Authority, and Bahrain. He has stressed the critical need to prevent the conflict from escalating. Blinken has also censured the Houthi attacks for disrupting global shipping. These disruptions hinder the transport of essential goods and humanitarian aid, affecting global economies and societies.

UK’s Stand and Iran’s Involvement

The UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, recognized the gravity of the attacks and hinted at possible military action. He advised onlookers to ‘watch this space’ for prospective developments. Shapps also blamed Iran for aiding the Houthis, accusing them of supplying equipment and intelligence for the attacks. The Houthi group, in turn, had previously announced intentions to target Israeli-linked ships as a response to Israel’s actions in Gaza. This threat has led to disruptions in the shipping lane and a surge in oil prices. Major shipping companies have temporarily halted passages through the strait due to the security threat.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

