Military

US Secretary of Defense Undergoes Operation Without Informing President; Saints’ Quarterback Defies Coach’s Order

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defense, reportedly underwent a prostate operation and subsequent treatment for a urinary tract infection without informing President Biden. This incident has drawn attention and criticism due to Austin’s high-ranking position and the significant responsibilities it carries, particularly amid times of military conflicts and global tensions.

Unraveling Austin’s Health Ordeal

Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Jan 1, following complications from prostate cancer treatment and an infection. This ordeal was not disclosed to the public, the White House, or Congress until later, triggering a political backlash. Despite the ordeal, Austin is expected to make a full recovery.

The Controversy of Non-disclosure

The lack of disclosure about Austin’s health and the impact of the diagnosis on his ability to perform his duties have raised questions about transparency and communication within the Defense Department. The White House and the Pentagon are reviewing the notification processes and procedures in light of this event.

Going Rogue: Saints’ Quarterback Defies Coach’s Order

In a seemingly unrelated but analogous incident, a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints defied his coach’s order to ‘take a knee’ during the closing moments of a football game. Instead, he chose to execute a play that resulted in a touchdown, an act of defiance that found support among his teammates.

These incidents highlight examples of individuals ‘going rogue,’ disregarding orders, and breaking protocol. They raise concerns about the potential consequences if this kind of behavior were to occur in more critical situations, such as military personnel managing nuclear weapons. The issue of race is also mentioned, asserting that Austin’s actions should be evaluated independently of his race, and any potential dismissal or retention should be based on the merits of his actions, not racial considerations.

Military United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

