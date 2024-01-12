US Resumes Oil Imports from Russia Amid Sanctions

In a surprising turn of events, the United States has resumed importing oil from Russia, marking the first such instance in more than a year. Despite existing sanctions and a previously imposed ban on the import of energy resources from Russia, the US purchased 36,800 barrels in October and a further 9,900 barrels in November of 2023. The total value of these transactions reached $2.7 million and $749,500, respectively.

Exceeding the Price Cap

Even more surprising is the fact that the US paid a premium for this Russian oil. The cost per barrel was $74 in October and $76 in November, substantially higher than the $60 ‘price cap’ that the US and its allies had set in 2022. This cap was introduced as a measure to curb Russia’s oil income, following the country’s annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Role of OFAC

These imports were facilitated through specific licenses granted by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The OFAC, which manages the sanctions, has the authority to grant licenses for certain transactions on a case-by-case basis. The reasons for these particular transactions remain unclear, sparking speculation among experts.

Speculations and Reactions

Many believe that the decision to resume oil imports from Russia is tied to the ongoing global energy crisis, geopolitical tensions with China, or diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Feedback on social media has been varied, with some viewing this move as a betrayal to Ukraine or a capitulation to Russia, while others perceive it as a pragmatic step towards energy security, a strategic play to reduce China’s influence over Russia, or a potential incentive for Russia to cooperate on other global issues.