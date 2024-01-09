en English
Science & Technology

US Resumes Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 Years

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
US Resumes Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 Years

The United States, after a hiatus of over half a century, has resumed its lunar exploration with the successful launch of the first lunar lander. This event, marking a significant leap in space exploration, was made possible through a collaboration between NASA and Astrobotic Technology, a pioneering private space company. The lander, Peregrine, was launched aboard the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, an event that has also marked the commencement of a renewed era in lunar explorations.

Astrobotic Technology’s First Lunar Lander

Carrying a payload of five NASA instruments, the Peregrine lander aims to touch down on the lunar surface on February 23. Astrobotic Technology was awarded a contract worth $108 million by NASA to build and fly the lander, underlining the growing collaboration between governmental and private entities in space exploration. However, shortly after the launch, the lander encountered propulsion failure which has put its ability to land on the moon at risk.

Implications of the Launch

The launch not only underscores the US’s commitment to maintaining a leading role in space exploration but also opens up new opportunities for scientific progress through lunar studies. Despite the technical anomaly faced, this event serves as a learning opportunity for NASA and other space exploration organizations. The data collected from this mission can prove instrumental in planning future manned missions, in line with NASA’s Artemis program that aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface.

Resurgence of Lunar Exploration

The successful launch also signals the resurgence of lunar exploration, reflecting advancements in space technology and international interest in lunar research. The involvement of private companies like Astrobotic Technology in lunar explorations is indicative of the shift towards the commercialization of space. This not only accelerates the pace of space exploration but also fuels international competition in the race towards the moon.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

