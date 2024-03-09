U.S. Renters Sue Corporate Landlords & RealPage, Alleging Rent Hike Collusion

Tenants across the United States are confronting corporate landlords and RealPage, a property management software provider, in a groundbreaking legal battle. This conflict emerges from allegations that landlords, with the aid of RealPage's software, have conspired to inflate rents unfairly, sparking widespread concern over potential antitrust violations.

The controversy centers around accusations that RealPage's algorithm-driven software facilitates a form of collusion among landlords, leading to artificially high rental prices. Kevin Weller, a tenant at Portside Towers, voiced frustrations over the software's lack of empathy, enabling landlords to impose steep rent increases post-COVID-19 concessions. This has culminated in a significant class action lawsuit, drawing the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Attorney General of the District of Columbia, both of whom have raised concerns over potential violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The Role of RealPage

RealPage defends its revenue management tools, asserting they utilize anonymized data to provide pricing recommendations for millions of housing units. The company, acquired by Thoma Bravo in 2021 for $10.2 billion, argues that its software aims to optimize landlord revenues without mandating adherence to its pricing suggestions. However, tenants and legal authorities argue that the software's implementation has led to a lack of independent decision-making in pricing, effectively creating a 'housing cartel' in certain markets.

The legal battles against RealPage and participating landlords underscore a growing tension between renters and corporate property management entities. With allegations of antitrust violations, the outcome of these lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for rental market practices and software's role in price setting.