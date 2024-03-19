U.S. Renters Sue Corporate Landlords Over Software-Driven Rent Hikes, DOJ Weighs In

In a groundbreaking legal battle, U.S. renters are confronting corporate landlords and a property management software provider, alleging the use of algorithms to unjustly inflate rents. Central figures in this dispute include RealPage and several co-defendant landlords, with the Department of Justice and the attorney general of Washington, D.C., expressing significant interest due to potential Sherman Antitrust Act violations. This case highlights a growing concern over the role of technology in the housing market and its impact on affordability.

From Relief to Resistance

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many tenants received concessions from their landlords, offering a temporary reprieve from the escalating cost of living. However, as the world started to recover, tenants like Kevin Weller at Portside Towers in Jersey City noticed a substantial increase in their rental prices. This led to the unearthing of how landlords, in collaboration with RealPage, allegedly use revenue management software to set rent prices, stripping the process of empathy and potentially violating antitrust laws.

Legal and Legislative Spotlight

The legal scrutiny intensified with the U.S. Department of Justice filing a statement of interest in December 2023, supporting the tenants' allegations of antitrust violations. Additionally, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., Brian Schwalb, filed a complaint against RealPage and 14 landlords, accusing them of creating a 'housing cartel'. This legal action underscores the broader implications of using data and algorithms to influence market prices, beyond individual grievances to systemic market manipulation concerns.

Corporate Response and Tenant Advocacy

RealPage defends its revenue management products, claiming they use anonymized data to make pricing recommendations and deny any obligation on landlords to accept those suggestions. Despite their defense, tenants and advocates remain skeptical, pointing to significant rent increases and the lack of transparency in pricing decisions. This case has sparked a wider debate on the ethical use of technology in real estate and its impact on housing affordability, with potential long-term effects on legislation and corporate practices.

As this legal battle unfolds, it serves as a critical moment of reflection for the real estate industry, policymakers, and the public on the balance between technological innovation and the basic need for affordable housing. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how data and algorithms are utilized in setting rental prices, potentially leading to more equitable and transparent practices in the housing market.