U.S. Renters Rally Against Corporate Landlords and RealPage in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Inflated Rents

In a groundbreaking legal battle, U.S. renters have mounted a class action lawsuit against RealPage and several corporate landlords, accusing them of using software to unjustly hike rents. At the heart of this controversy is the allegation that RealPage's revenue management tools, including the widely used YieldStar, have been employed to artificially inflate rental prices, thereby exacerbating the housing affordability crisis across the United States.

Advertisment

From Pandemic Concessions to Price Surges

Following a temporary period of rent concessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants at Portside Towers in Jersey City, New Jersey, witnessed a sharp increase in rental prices. This 527-unit building, a stone's throw from the World Trade Center, became a focal point for tenant unrest. Kevin Weller, a resident since 2021, voiced concerns about the lack of empathy in the rent-setting process, attributing it to the software's cold calculations. This sentiment echoes among affected tenants nationwide, who argue that the software's pricing recommendations are devoid of human consideration for the renters' financial constraints.

Legal and Regulatory Backlash

Advertisment

The legal challenges against RealPage and its co-defendant landlords have drawn considerable attention from federal and state authorities. The U.S. Department of Justice expressed its interest in the case by filing a statement in December 2023, highlighting the potential violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act. Similarly, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Brian Schwalb, initiated a targeted complaint against RealPage and 14 landlords, accusing them of operating a 'housing cartel'. These legal actions underscore the growing concern over the use of data and technology to manipulate rental markets, potentially at the expense of millions of American renters.

Corporate Reactions and Tenant Discoveries

In response to the allegations, RealPage defended its revenue management products, claiming they use anonymized data to offer pricing suggestions aimed at optimizing landlords' revenues by 2 to 7%. However, tenants like Harry Gural, engaged in legal disputes against such pricing practices for over seven years, have only recently begun to unravel the extent to which revenue management software influences real estate pricing. The controversy has shed light on the increasingly digital and data-driven nature of rental market dynamics, raising questions about fairness and transparency in housing affordability.