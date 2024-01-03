en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

US Reaffirms Support for Gabon’s Democratic Transition Amidst Health Aid

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
US Reaffirms Support for Gabon’s Democratic Transition Amidst Health Aid

On December 14, an important diplomatic meeting took place, marking another significant step in the ongoing relations between the United States and Gabon. This assembly was held between David Mosby, the Deputy Chief of Mission, and Murielle Minkoue Mezui Epse Mintsa-Mi-Owono, representing the Ministere de la Reforme des Institutions of Gabon. The crux of the discussion was the United States’ commitment to reinforce Gabon’s transition to democracy.

Reaffirming Support for Democratic Transition

The primary objective of this diplomatic exchange was to reaffirm the United States’ dedication to supporting Gabon’s democratic development. The conversation between Mosby and Minkoue Mezui Epse Mintsa-Mi-Owono revolved around collaborative efforts that could promote the welfare and security of the Gabonese population. Furthermore, they probed into various strategies to ensure that a broader segment of Gabonese society is actively engaged in the democratic process.

Health Cooperation and Aid

In addition to the dialogue on democratic transition, the United States Embassy in Gabon has made a significant contribution to the country’s health sector. It has donated antiretroviral drugs, worth 2 million dollars, to the Gabonese Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense. This donation aims to provide therapeutic care for the 27,000 people living with HIV in Gabon over a period of 6 months. This gesture further underscores the commitment of the United States to support Gabon in its fight against HIV.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

This meeting, along with the generous health aid, underscores the ongoing diplomatic relations between the United States and Gabon. The focus remains on democratic development and inclusive governance. By supporting Gabon’s transition to democracy and aiding in health crises, the United States continues to foster a relationship built on mutual cooperation and shared goals.

0
Africa United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers ...
@Africa · 28 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers ...
heart comment 0
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination

By Salman Khan

Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia

By Rafia Tasleem

ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia
Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

By BNN Correspondents

Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs
Sudan’s RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations

By Geeta Pillai

Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
45 seconds
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
56 seconds
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
1 min
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
1 min
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
2 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
2 mins
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
2 mins
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
3 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
12 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
26 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app