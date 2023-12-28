US Proposes Seizing Frozen Russian Assets Amidst Opposition from EU Nations

In a striking turn of international diplomacy, the US, backed by the UK, Japan, and Canada, has proposed the seizure of approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. The Biden administration, caught in the crosshairs of a partisan deadlock in the US Congress which has stalled additional funding for Ukraine, is reportedly seeking alternative avenues, a move underlined by the New York Times.

EU Opposition and the Legal Implications

This proposal, however, has met stiff resistance from key members of the European Union including Germany, France, and Italy. These nations have urged the US to carefully consider the legal implications of appropriating foreign-held assets. Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller voiced his concerns over the potential repercussions of such actions on the stability of the dollar-dominated financial system, indicating a significant upheaval is on the horizon.

Unsettling the International Order

Shiller warns that this move could pave the way for nations using alternative financial systems or currencies to challenge the dominance of the dollar. The US, in response to this perceived threat, has signed an executive order threatening sanctions against financial institutions found aiding Russia’s military.

Strategic Moves and Russian Reactions

In addition to this, the US is actively encouraging its allies to devise a plan for seizing the substantial amount in Russian assets. Russia, on the other hand, is endeavoring to reclaim the $300 billion at stake. These dynamics highlight the intricate and tense landscape of international finance and diplomacy arising from the ongoing conflict.

The G7 countries are reportedly exploring various options including the creation of a special fund to support Ukraine, the expansion of the Schengen Area to include Romania and Bulgaria, and the use of assets temporarily. This situation underscores the complex international legal and political challenges associated with the response to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.