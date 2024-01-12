US Producer Prices Tumble for Third Straight Month, Fueling Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts

In a surprising development, the United States has witnessed a decline in the prices paid to producers for the third month straight in December. A significant marker, this trend showcases subdued inflation at the wholesale level. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand, a key indicator of economic health, receded by 0.1% for the third consecutive month. Such a sustained decrease has not been seen since 2020.

A Closer Look at the Figures

Alongside the overall PPI, the core PPI, which omits the usually fluctuating food and energy sectors, has also remained essentially unchanged for three months in a row. When scrutinized from a year-over-year perspective, the core PPI reported a 1.8% increase. This rise, however, is the smallest since the dawn of 2021.

Implications for the Federal Reserve

The steady retreat in producer prices has stirred speculation among traders. The focus of their conjectures: the potential maneuver of the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates within the year. This anticipation hinges on the expectation that the apex financial institution will adopt a less aggressive stance towards controlling inflation.

The Larger Economic Picture

December saw the US producer price index shrink by 0.1%, marking a third month of consecutive decline. The prices of goods fell by 0.4%, with notable drops in diesel fuel, passenger cars, and fresh eggs. Core wholesale prices held their ground from November, registering a 1.8% increase from the previous year. These numbers have sparked discussions about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, with some economists forecasting a cut as early as March.

Furthermore, the cost of goods declined, while the prices for services remained stagnant. This trend indicates a potential for lower inflation in the months to come. The narrower measure of PPI, excluding food, energy, and trade services components, witnessed a rise of 0.2% in December. These developments have led financial markets to hope for the Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cuts in March, a step eagerly awaited since the central bank hiked its policy rate to the current 5.25%-5.50% range in March 2022.