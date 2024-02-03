US President Biden Honors Fallen Soldiers After Drone Attack on Jordan Base

Three American military personnel lost their lives and approximately 40 were injured following a drone attack on a US facility in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border, on the night of January 28. This tragic event underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and the risks faced by American forces stationed abroad, particularly in areas where Iranian-backed groups are active.

Response to the Attack

After the attack, which was conducted by radical militant groups with support from Iran, the U.S. military prepared for a wider response. This included bolstering defenses at the base, launching retaliatory strikes against 85 sites in Iraq and Syria tied to the attacks on U.S. personnel in the region, and holding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militias accountable for their actions.

President Biden's Involvement

US President Joe Biden responded to the incident by acknowledging the tragic event and paying respects to the fallen troopers. President Biden was present when the bodies of the soldiers were returned to the United States, honoring them at a transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. His statement on the U.S. response was firm, highlighting his administration's stance on avoiding a wider conflict in the region.

Iran's Involvement and US Defense Measures

The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that Iran was involved in the attacks, a claim that has increased tensions and attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed groups since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The U.S. has been considering striking militia leaders to deter further attacks and has been making efforts to communicate with Iran to rein in the militant groups. Despite these challenges, the U.S. remains committed to protecting its personnel stationed abroad.