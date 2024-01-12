en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

US Prepared for Follow-On Action to Protect Forces: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
US Prepared for Follow-On Action to Protect Forces: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

The United States, in a decisive show of strength, has launched large-scale retaliatory strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. This follows months of persistent attacks by the Iranian-backed militants on commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea. The strikes, comprising a potent mix of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, were launched from Navy surface ships and a U.S. Navy submarine. The United Kingdom also engaged its military assets to strike against Houthi targets.

Defensive Action, Not Aggression

President Joe Biden described the move as a ‘defensive action’ taken after extensive warnings. The strikes targeted the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, as well as their coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The United Kingdom, as part of the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, is committed to defending commercial vessels from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The United States’ Preparedness for Follow-On Actions

US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, asserted that the United States maintains its right to self-defense and will not hesitate to take follow-on actions to protect U.S. forces if necessary. This statement strongly indicates that the US military is prepared for additional actions, if necessary, to ensure the safety of US forces.

The Implication of the Strikes

The strikes were conducted in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The aim of the strikes is not only retaliation but to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Houthis to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in the Red Sea. As the world watches, these actions reflect the United States’ firm stance against threats to international peace and security.

0
Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
5 mins ago
US Prepared for Follow-On Action to Protect Forces: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
The United States, in a decisive show of strength, has launched large-scale retaliatory strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. This follows months of persistent attacks by the Iranian-backed militants on commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea. The strikes, comprising a potent mix of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, were launched from Navy surface
US Prepared for Follow-On Action to Protect Forces: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Ecuador in Turmoil: Sudden Escalation in Violence Shocks Nation
31 mins ago
Ecuador in Turmoil: Sudden Escalation in Violence Shocks Nation
Papua New Guinea in Crisis: Government Struggles to Restore Order Amid Riots
33 mins ago
Papua New Guinea in Crisis: Government Struggles to Restore Order Amid Riots
Iowa Caucus, Ecuador's TV Assault, Brazil's Coup Reflection, and US Moon Lander Mission: A Global Perspective
7 mins ago
Iowa Caucus, Ecuador's TV Assault, Brazil's Coup Reflection, and US Moon Lander Mission: A Global Perspective
British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen
24 mins ago
British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen
Rishi Sunak Authorizes UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea
30 mins ago
Rishi Sunak Authorizes UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
2 mins
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
4 mins
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
4 mins
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
4 mins
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
4 mins
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
Annual Report Predicts Profound Global Changes and 2024 US Presidential Election Outcomes
5 mins
Annual Report Predicts Profound Global Changes and 2024 US Presidential Election Outcomes
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
7 mins
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Hospitalization Sparks Controversy and Calls for Transparency
8 mins
Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Hospitalization Sparks Controversy and Calls for Transparency
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
8 mins
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app