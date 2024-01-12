US Prepared for Follow-On Action to Protect Forces: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

The United States, in a decisive show of strength, has launched large-scale retaliatory strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. This follows months of persistent attacks by the Iranian-backed militants on commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea. The strikes, comprising a potent mix of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, were launched from Navy surface ships and a U.S. Navy submarine. The United Kingdom also engaged its military assets to strike against Houthi targets.

Defensive Action, Not Aggression

President Joe Biden described the move as a ‘defensive action’ taken after extensive warnings. The strikes targeted the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, as well as their coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The United Kingdom, as part of the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, is committed to defending commercial vessels from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The United States’ Preparedness for Follow-On Actions

US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, asserted that the United States maintains its right to self-defense and will not hesitate to take follow-on actions to protect U.S. forces if necessary. This statement strongly indicates that the US military is prepared for additional actions, if necessary, to ensure the safety of US forces.

The Implication of the Strikes

The strikes were conducted in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The aim of the strikes is not only retaliation but to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Houthis to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in the Red Sea. As the world watches, these actions reflect the United States’ firm stance against threats to international peace and security.