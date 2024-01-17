US Post Office Transformed: A Blend of Mid-Century Aesthetics and Modern Function

Austin-based architecture firm, Side Angle Side, has breathed new life into a 1967 US Post Office building in Hyde Park, transforming it into a thriving community hub. The specialty market, bar, and café, Tiny Grocer, along with a modern French bistro, Bureau de Poste, led by celebrity chef Jo Chan, now reside within the structure, a testament to the city's penchant for preserving its architectural heritage while adapting to modern needs.

Preserving Mid-Century Aesthetics

Side Angle Side has meticulously preserved the mid-century-utilitarian aesthetic of the original 3,500-square foot building. The firm has artfully maintained the original ceiling and open web joists, incorporating metal decking and industrial warehouse pendants to further highlight the building's history. The interior now boasts a vibrant atmosphere, with white oak mercantile shelving, green millwork, and a central deli and coffee bar adorned with Seneca terracotta tile and quartz countertops.

Creating a Community Hub

More than just a renovation, the project is a transformation, adding a new 1,500-square foot outdoor dining patio, extending the interior's lively ambiance outdoors. The former loading dock has been reimagined as a welcoming patio area, replete with large live oak trees, a steel trellis, planters, and a cast-in-place concrete banquette. The heart of the project, this patio is furnished with white metal furniture, making it the perfect social gathering place.

'Loose Fit, Long Life' Design Approach

The sustainable aspect of the project is underscored by its adaptive reuse approach, emphasizing the 'loose fit, long life' design philosophy. This approach promotes the use of existing structures for new purposes, minimizing waste and maximizing utility. The transformation of the Post Office building is a part of a growing trend in Austin, where commercial and residential structures are being repurposed to meet contemporary needs, all the while preserving the architectural heritage of the city.