International Relations

US Plans Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan Post-Election, China Expresses Opposition

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
US Plans Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan Post-Election, China Expresses Opposition

Following Taiwan’s presidential election, the United States is preparing to dispatch an unofficial delegation to the island. Comprising former senior US officials, the delegation is speculated to include personalities such as former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg and former Republican National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley. The move, as outlined by a White House representative, aims to engage with Taiwan’s new government while promoting regional peace and stability — all the while adhering to the ‘One China policy’ and maintaining the status quo.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The visit is strategically planned for after the election, with a clear objective of avoiding any impression of US endorsement of a particular candidate or party. This decision underlines the delicacy of the situation, as any perceived bias could potentially fuel tensions and destabilize the already fragile relationship between the US and China.

China Responds

China has voiced strong opposition to the proposed visit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry restated Beijing’s stance that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and objected to any official exchanges between Washington and Taipei. This response is not surprising given the long-standing dispute over Taiwan, or the Republic of China, which has been self-governing since 1949 following the retreat of nationalist forces post the civil war.

The Larger Picture

While Beijing advocates for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, the Chinese leadership has not shied away from expressing a readiness to employ military force should Taiwan seek formal independence. In this context, the US continues to interact with Taiwan, including arms sales and promises of protection, actions that have strained US-China relations. The tension escalated notably after Nancy Pelosi’s 2022 visit to Taipei, which China countered with military drills.

International Relations Taiwan United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

