US Personal Savings Rate Slides Below Average Amid Inflation Concerns

In a significant shift from the savings rates recorded during the global pandemic, the U.S. personal savings rate plunged below its historical average last year, as per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The annual rate of personal saving, adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, was marked at a scant 4.6% in February 2023, a stark contrast to the long-term average rate of over 8% that has been prevalent since 1959.

Unprecedented Savings During Pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, American households exhibited a surprising propensity for saving, at times stashing away as much as 30% of their income monthly. Yet, by June 2022, the national savings rate plummeted to a 15-year low of 2.7%. Despite this sharp drop, the American populace collectively managed to save trillions more than anticipated before the global health crisis hit.

Income Disparity in Savings

Economists from the Federal Reserve have pointed out that a significant portion of these excess savings is concentrated among the upper half of income earners. However, the lower half of the income spectrum was not left behind entirely. These households also managed to accumulate savings, boasting an average excess of about $5,500 per unit.

Impact of Inflation on Savings

Experts forecast a potential depletion of these savings as the year 2023 progresses. High inflation, which remained steadfast at an annual rate of 5% in March, is predicted to impact consumer spending patterns and erode the value of savings. This effect is particularly pronounced for those savings held in low-return assets such as cash.

The distribution and influence of personal savings are paramount to the U.S. economy, given its heavy dependence on consumption. Therefore, the decline in personal savings rates, coupled with the rising concerns about inflation, is an issue of significant economic importance.