US Pentagon Accelerates Development of New Explosives Amid Global Arms Race

The Pentagon's Push for Advanced Explosives

In the face of potential threats from Russian and Chinese weaponry, the United States Pentagon is accelerating efforts to develop new explosives. The urgency comes as the majority of the country's current stockpile dates back to World War II. The primary explosives in use, RDX and HMX, were invented in 1898 and 1941 respectively, and have not seen significant advancement in manufacturing processes since their inception.

The Global Race in Energetics

The concerns are supported by the substantial increase in scientific publications on energetics by Chinese researchers compared to their American counterparts, as well as by investments by China and Russia in this field. This has led to a dramatic increase in the U.S. Department of Defense's budget for improving energetics, from $20 million to over $250 million within five years.

Promise of New Compounds

The development of these new explosives has been slow due to rigorous safety precautions and the need for specialized equipment. However, new compounds such as CL-20 and LLM-105 show promise. CL-20 is powerful and fast-detonating, while LLM-105 is stable and safe for use in high-temperature environments like hypersonic missile warheads. Researchers are also looking into nitrogen-rich compounds for their potential to release significant energy upon detonation.

International developments, such as the pentazolate salt from China and tetrazole-based explosives from Germany, are also being closely monitored by the U.S. for their noteworthy performance metrics. As the global race in energetics heats up, the Pentagon is making strides to ensure that American munitions remain competitive on the world stage.