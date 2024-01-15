US-Owned Container Ship Hit by Houthi Missile, Escalating Tensions in Yemen

In an act of defiance, the U.S.-owned container ship, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, fell victim to a ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas southeast of Aden, Yemen, at around 4 p.m. local time. Despite the assault, the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel sustained no significant damage or injuries and carried on its journey.

A Strike Amid Rising Tensions

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident further escalates the already tense situation in the region, following recent joint strikes by the U.S. and U.K. against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes were triggered by ongoing Houthi assaults on maritime traffic in the Red Sea, a retaliation linked to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Swift Response to Houthi Defiance

In the past week alone, U.S. and U.K. forces executed airstrikes on over 60 Houthi targets, including missile launch locations. These actions were in response to the Houthis' defiance of warnings against targeting ships. Despite not being recognized internationally as Yemen's government, the Houthis control significant regions, including strategic maritime points such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Investigation and Aftermath

The incident is currently under investigation by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which advises vessels to exercise caution when transiting the area and to report any suspicious activity. Maritime security firm Ambrey reported that three missiles were launched in total, with one successfully striking the M/V Gibraltar Eagle and causing a fire in a hold. The firm assesses that the attack was an attempt to target U.S. interests, a retaliation against the military actions taken against the Houthi military infrastructure.